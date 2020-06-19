Indonesia’s $300m geothermal play risks being undercut by cheap coal

JAKARTA — A newly secured loan of $300 million for Indonesia to boost its geothermal energy generation will be wasted amid a glut of cheap coal power, and also could contribute to environmental degradation, observers say. On May 28 the Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced the approval of the loan to PT Geo Dipa Energi (GDE), a state-owned company that was initially set up as a joint venture of state utility PT PLN and state oil and gas firm PT Pertamina. The loan will finance the addition of 55 megawatts of generating capacity each at existing geothermal plants in Dieng, in Central Java province, and Patuha, in West Java. The projects are expected to be completed by 2024. But clean-energy observers say these plants may be unable to compete with existing and new plants running on coal, which the government subsidizes for power generation. They will feed into the Java-Bali grid, which already has a glut of idle electricity due to low demand, effectively meaning the geothermal power could go to waste, said Satrio Swandiko Prilianto, renewable energy campaigner at Greenpeace Southeast Asia. Farmers work a potato farm near a geothermal plant on the Dieng Plateau, on the Indonesian island of Java. Image by Raditya Mahendra Yasa via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). “This is a key point that needs to be addressed, because there’s currently already about 40% overcapacity in the Java-Bali grid,” Satrio told Mongabay. “Coupled with the pandemic that has caused lower electricity consumption, it isn’t impossible that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

