Marcellus Adi Riyanto: The Indonesian vet who lived for the Sumatran rhino

Camera traps monitor a handful of the world’s remaining Sumatran rhinos in Sumatra’s Way Kambas National Park. Wildlife managers tend to a female rhino at a breeding center in Kalimantan, the Indonesian portion of the island of Borneo, hoping she can help ensure a future for this critically endangered species. Like many efforts to protect Sumatran rhinos (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) in Indonesia, these programs were made possible by Marcellus Adi Riyanto, an Indonesian conservationist and veterinarian who died April 27 in Kalimantan. “Marcel’s contribution to Sumatran rhino research and conservation is enormous,” says Den Danang Wibowo, a staffer at The Alliance of Forest Integrated Conservation (ALeRT), the community-oriented conservation coalition founded by Marcellus. “Information about the Sumatran rhino that has flowed to us to date is one of his masterpieces.” Marcellus was at the vanguard of veterinary and reproductive research on this species in captivity in Indonesia. As a veterinary student at the Bogor Institute of Agriculture, Marcellus was riveted by rhinos while researching them for his thesis at Jakarta’s Ragunan Zoo. He graduated in 1983 and fulfilled his calling to work with rhinos by joining Yayasan Mitra Rhino, the country’s first organization dedicated to these animals. Marcellus arrived as a vet at the Way Kambas Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary (SRS) in the late ’90s, says the International Rhino Foundation’s Indonesia coordinator, Inov Sectionov, who was Marcellus’s colleague at the sanctuary for a decade. While serving as a veterinarian, Marcellus supported community-based wildlife conservation initiatives. In 2000, Marcellus became the facility’s first…This article was originally published on Mongabay

