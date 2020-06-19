Palm oil from Indonesian grower that burned forest is still being sold

JAKARTA — Palm oil from a company that burned a pristine orangutan habitat in Sumatra has entered the global market due to an oversight, possibly ending up in products made by multinationals such as Nestlé and Mars, according to a new report. That was the finding from an investigation by the U.S.-based campaign group Rainforest Action Network (RAN) into the activities of Indonesian oil palm grower PT Kallista Alam (KA). In 2012, fires from the company’s concession razed 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) of pristine lowland rainforest in the Tripa peat swamp, part of the Leuser Ecosystem in northern Sumatra, a region considered one of the last wild bastions of the critically endangered Sumatran orangutan. In 2015, a local court ruled KA liable for the fires; the Supreme Court upheld the ruling and ordered the company to pay a then-unprecedented 366 billion rupiah (about $26.5 million at the time) in fines and damages. KA has since been largely blackballed by palm oil buyers with commitments to not deforest, clear peatlands, or exploit communities and workers (known in the industry as “no deforestation, no peat, no exploitation,” or NDPE). But despite this, and the court ruling, KA continues to cultivate oil palms on its plantation near the fire-destroyed peatland, according to RAN’s investigation. “This plantation covers over 6,500 hectares [16,000 acres] and was obtained without the consent of local communities in Kuala Seumanyan and at the expense of Tripa’s peatlands and forests that recently provided the most dense habitat for Sumatran orangutans on the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay