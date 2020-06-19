Sri Lanka reopens national parks post-lockdown with strict guidelines

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — On June 15, 2020, Sri Lanka’s wildlife and nature lovers were finally able to gain access to several national parks, which had been closed for three months in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Sri Lanka ended its lockdown phase in late May, and the national parks are being reopened, albeit with some changes in procedure aimed at keeping people healthy and improving visitor behavior. Wildlife enthusiasts and tour operators greeted the news of the parks’ reopening with enthusiasm. Safari jeeps and other vehicles form a long line at the entrance to the Wilpattu National Park on June 15 morning. Image by Erich Joseph. “It was a heartwarming, fresh experience to visit a wilderness area after three months,” Erich Joseph, a wildlife enthusiast and photographer, said. Joseph was among the first people to enter Wilpattu National Park on June 15. “There weren’t many vehicles inside, so I could observe animals leisurely,” he said. Sri Lanka closed all national parks and other nature reserves on March 15. Exactly three months later, the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC) reopened key national parks to the public under strict health guidelines. Seven out of Sri Lanka’s 22 national parks — Yala, Wilpattu, Udawalawe, Minneriya, Kaudulla, Pigeon Island, and Horton Plains — welcomed visitors on June 15 as the first phase of the reopening of the parks began. Like Joseph, many wildlife lovers flocked to national parks on the day of the reopening, even as COVID-19 kept most people away…This article was originally published on Mongabay

