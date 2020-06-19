Urban dwellers yearn for 'Good Life' allotments

From BBC

Land set aside for allotments in the UK has declined by 65% from a peak in the “dig for victory” and post-war era.

Scientists estimated that the lost allotments could have provided 6% of the population with their “five-a-day” fruit and veg diet.

The most deprived areas suffered the worst decline, experiencing eight times the level of allotment closures compared with the most affluent areas.

The study’s findings appear in the Landscape and Urban Planning journal.

“We found that, overall, there had been a 65% decline in the total area of allotment land from its peak (1950s) to 2016,” explained co-author Miriam Dobson from the University of Sheffield.

“In terms of the amount of the amount of food production capacity lost, the closed allotment land could have fed 6% of the population on their ‘five-a-day’ diet.”

The researchers decided to assess the volume of land set aside for allotments because although it was widely assumed that there had been a decline since the peak during the “dig for victory” and post-war years, there was no data available.

The team also wanted to understand if any of the former allotments could be reinstated as allotments to meet the renewed demand for allotments.

They said that the waiting list for an allotment plot was an estimated 100,000 people in 2013.

To gather the data it needed, the study looked at 10 geographically distributed cities across the UK, using historical Ordnance Survey maps of the 20th Century. It was then possible to plot the land used as allotments and monitor land-use change over the decades.

Ms Dobson, a PhD student at the university’s Department of Animal and Plant Sciences, said there were a number of factors behind the reduction of allotment plots.

“There was reduced demand after the 1950s as people relied more on supermarkets and convenience stores,” she