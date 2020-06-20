Mariana Trench: Don Walsh's son repeats historic ocean dive

From BBC

It used to be said that more people had walked on the surface of the Moon than had dived to the deepest part of Earth’s oceans. Not anymore.

Kelly Walsh, the son the great ocean explorer Don Walsh, has just descended to the bottom of the Mariana Trench, almost 11km down in the Pacific.

He made the dive 60 years after his father created history in doing so.

It means Kelly is the 12th person to visit the trench floor – the same as the number of Apollo moonwalkers.

The hours’ long dive on Saturday saw him reach a depth of approximately 10,925m.

The descent was piloted by the financier and adventurer Victor Vescovo. The Texan is conducting a series of dives into the lowest point of the Mariana Trench known as the Challenger Deep.

Mr Vescovo has acquired a support ship and human-rated submersible that he is using to survey several of the most extreme places on the ocean floor.

Recent passengers who’ve gone down with him to the Challenger Deep include the first women to make the journey – the former Nasa astronaut Kathy Sullivan and the British-American mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien.

But Kelly Walsh’s descent is particularly noteworthy because of his father, Don. On 23 January, 1960, the then US Navy officer, accompanied by Swiss national Jacques Piccard, made the first crewed dive to the floor of Earth’s deepest ocean trench using the bathyscaphe Trieste.

It was an astonishing achievement given the precarious nature of the expedition. The trench is so deep, it would be possible to fit Mount Everest (8,848m) inside it and still have more than 2km of water above the peak. The pressure at the trench floor is crushing – some 100 million pascals, almost 16,000 pounds per square inch.

Sixty years on, modern technology means Victor Vescovo can reliably