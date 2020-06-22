Ancient Sri Lankans built canals. Their legacy today? A new type of forest

POLONNARUWA, Sri Lanka — For centuries, Sri Lanka’s ancient civilization diverted river water to large reservoirs and man-made canals for agriculture. After the collapse of the island’s hydraulic civilization about 700 years ago, these canals were abandoned. But water still flows through them today, nurturing a different type of vegetation. That’s what plant ecologist Magdon Jayasuriya discovered when he examined one such abandoned ancient irrigation canal built between the 11th and 14th centuries, historically known as the Kingdom of Polonnaruwa. The canal was built to divert water from the Mahaweli River to a cascade of small reservoirs and farmlands scattered near what is today Somawathiya National Park. It’s here that Jayasuriya has identified a new type of forest vegetation, described in a new study in the Ceylon Journal of Science: “dry canal-associated evergreen forest,” or a canal forest that joins an already diverse list of forest types found within Sri Lanka’s dry zone. The canal forest closely resembles a riverine forest or dry riverine evergreen forest, but differ in plant species diversity and characteristics. These differences may be because of factors ranging from the water flow, to the availability of groundwater, to the steepness of the banks, Jayasuriya told Mongabay. Riverine forests Riverine forests, found adjacent to bodies of water, are natural habitats with unregulated natural water flow. The canal forest, by contrast, would have experienced regulated and maintained water flow when the canal was in use, and a less uniform flow after its abandonment. The banks of the canal…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay