Indonesia resumes release of captive wildlife amid COVID-19

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government has lifted a moratorium on the release of captive wild animals, imposed earlier this year as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus into wildlife populations. Rescued wild animals that have passed rehabilitation protocols at wildlife centers are now allowed to be released back into the wild, according to a decree recently published by the environment ministry but dated May 20. The ministry had frozen such activity for months following the COVID-19 outbreak. “Wild release can now continue by upholding the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Wiratno, the ministry’s director-general of conservation. The decree lays out measures for wild release amid the pandemic, including physical distancing, the use of personal protective equipment, and limiting the number of on-the-ground personnel allowed at each release. Rescue and rehabilitation centers will still need approval from the ministry before releasing an animal back into the wild. On June 20, six saltwater crocodiles (Crocodylus porosus) became the first batch of rescued wildlife released under the new protocol. They had been cared for at a rehabilitation center in Yogyakarta, on the island of Java, and released in Way Kambas National Park, in Sumatra Indonesian authorities with three of the six saltwater crocodiles released back into the wild amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Orangutan rescue centers have welcomed the ministry’s decision as they struggle with a growing number of the apes brought in from rescues and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

