The virus hunter who got Covid

From BBC

He’s one of the world’s leading infectious disease experts. The man who was part of the team that discovered the deadly Ebola virus in 1976 and who also pioneered research into HIV/Aids.

Until now he had managed to avoid being infected by any of the deadly diseases he’s spent his life fighting. But in the end Professor Peter Piot of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine was struck down by Covid-19.

Here he tells our Global Health Correspondent, Tulip Mazumdar, about his experience of the virus and his concern for the longer term health impacts doctors and scientists are beginning to see as patients recover.