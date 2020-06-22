Wildlife scientists examine the great 'human pause'

From BBC

A UK-led team has launched an initiative to track wildlife before, during and after lockdown.

The researchers’ aim is to study what they have called the “anthropause” – the global-scale, temporary slowdown in human activity, which is likely to have a profound impact on other species.

Measuring that impact, they say, will reveal ways in which we can “share our increasingly crowded planet”.

They outline this mission in a paper in the journal Scientific Reports.

They outline “urgent steps” to allow scientists to learn as much as possible from the sudden absence of humans in many landscapes – including ensuring that researchers have access and permission to carry out their work, and can gain access to information about human movement, as well as animal-tracking data.

Prof Christian Rutz from the University of St Andrews is president of the International Bio-logging Society.

He pointed out that bio-loggers – small tracking devices fitted to animals in order to record their movements and other behaviour – have been collecting information in habitats all over the world throughout the pandemic.

“There is a really valuable research opportunity here, one that’s been brought about by the most tragic circumstances, but it’s one we think we can’t afford to miss,” he told BBC News.

Usually, studies which try to examine the impact of human presence and activity on wild animals are limited to comparing protected habitats to unprotected areas, or studying landscapes in the wake of a natural disaster.

“But during lockdown we have this replicated around the globe – in different localities and for habitats where some species have been fitted with tracking devices the whole time,” said Prof Rutz.

There have been many accounts on social media of wildlife apparently making the most of our absence – moving freely through surprisingly urban