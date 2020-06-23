'Black neutron star' discovery baffles astronomers

From BBC

Scientists have discovered an astronomical object that has never been observed before.

The object is more massive than collapsed stars, known as “neutron stars”, but lighter than black holes.

Such “black neutron stars” were not thought possible and will mean ideas for how neutron stars and black holes form will need to be rethought.

The discovery was made by an international team using gravitational wave detectors in the US and Italy.

Charlie Hoy, a PhD student from Cardiff University, UK, involved in the study, said the new discovery would transform our understanding.

“We can’t rule out any possibilities,” he told BBC News. “We don’t know what it is and this is why it is so exciting because it really does change our field.”

Mr Hoy is part of an international team working for the Ligo-Virgo Scientific Collaboration.

The international group has laser detectors several kilometres long that are able to detect minute ripples in space-time caused by the collision of massive objects in the Universe.

The collected data can be used to determine the mass of those objects involved.

Last August, the instruments detected the collision of a black hole 23 times the mass of our Sun with an object of 2.6 solar masses.

That makes the lighter object more massive than the heaviest type of dead star, or neutron star, previously observed – of just over two solar masses. But it was also lighter than the lightest black hole previously observed – of around five solar masses.

Astronomers have been searching for such objects in what they’ve come to call the “mass gap”.

Writing in the journal The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the research team believes that of all the possibilities, the object is most likely to be a light black hole, but they are not ruling out any other possibilities.

Gravitational waves are a prediction