Coronavirus: Why have there been so many outbreaks in meat processing plants?

From BBC

Hundreds of workers have tested positive for coronavirus at meat processing plants and abattoirs.

They include a chicken processing site in Anglesey, where more than 150 workers have become infected with Covid-19, and plants in Wrexham and West Yorkshire.

There have also been major outbreaks in Germany, France, Spain and the US.

Bev Clarkson from the union Unite, says: “Unite has warned time and again that coronavirus outbreaks at meat processing factories throughout the UK were likely”.

Why are meat workers getting coronavirus?

People get infected with coronavirus from droplets, which may be coughed, sneezed or exhaled by an infected person.

The infection may come through close contact with the person or by touching infected surfaces.

“Factories and, in particular, indoor areas which are cold and damp, are perfect environments for coronavirus to linger and spread,” according to Lawrence Young, Professor of Molecular Oncology at the University of Warwick.

“Virus-containing droplets from infected individuals are more likely to spread, settle and stay viable.”

Another possible factor in these refrigerated workplaces is noisy machinery, which requires people to talk more loudly or shout, which can increase the spread of infected droplets.

What about working conditions?

It is difficult to keep workers two metres apart when they are working on fast-moving production lines, and the absence of daylight may also help the virus to survive.

“When you have people standing right next to each other working heavily – because of course this is a difficult job – and breathing heavily, you have a chance for spreading virus from just one infected individual to many that are in close proximity,” said Tara Smith, professor of epidemiology at Kent State University in Ohio.

“And then of course you have a chain of dominoes after that.”

There is no evidence that the meat products themselves could be a source of Covid-19 infection at the plants.

The Food