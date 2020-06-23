Illegal farms on indigenous lands get whitewashed under Bolsonaro administration

The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro has legitimized more than a hundred farms established illegally inside indigenous territories in the Brazilian Amazon, most of them certified following a recent rule change. That was the finding from an unprecedented study by the investigative reporting outlet Agência Pública, which puts the combined area of indigenous lands occupied in this way at 250,000 hectares (620,000 acres), or about the size of Luxembourg. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro has not ratified a single new indigenous territory since taking office at the start of 2019. Indigenous territories are theoretically protected from land grabs such as these under a 2012 statute of FUNAI, the federal agency for indigenous affairs. This protection extends to unratified indigenous lands, which are those awaiting a presidential decree as the last step in the demarcation process for official recognition. But since the start of the administration up until April 22, the federal government approved certification for 42 farms through the land management system SIGEF, despite the fact that they overlap onto unratified indigenous lands. Then, on April 22, FUNAI issued a new statute authorizing the certification of private properties inside unratified indigenous areas, and that number surged: 72 new certifications were authorized in less than a month — an average of two per day. Landowners are required by law to register their properties on the SIGEF system run by the National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform (INCRA). Without the certification, they are unable to register their land at local registrars, get legal financing,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay