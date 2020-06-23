Indonesian court jails indigenous farmers for ‘stealing’ from land they claim

JAKARTA — A court in Indonesia has sentenced two indigenous farmers to eight and 10 months in prison respectively for stealing oil palm fruit from a plantation company that is itself accused of stealing their land. On June 15, the Sampit district court in East Kotawaringin, in the Bornean province of Central Kalimantan, ruled Dilik Bin Asap from Penyang village guilty of harvesting palm fruit on land claimed by the villagers but cultivated by PT Hamparan Masawit Bangun Persada (PT HMBP), an affiliate of the BEST Group. The court also found James Watt, a prominent land rights activist, guilty of ordering Dilik and other farmers to harvest the fruits. As a result, the panel of judges sentenced Dilik to eight months in prison and James to 10 months in prison. Another farmer, Hermanus Bin Bison, was arrested by police along with Dilik, and he died in custody, reportedly after being refused proper treatment for his ill health. James said he wasn’t guilty and would appeal the verdict. “But this fight isn’t my own,” he said. “It’s the Penyang villagers’, so I ask their approval first to determine the next step.” Bama Adiyanto, a lawyer representing James and Dilik, said the judges had ignored the fact that ownership of the harvested land was still under dispute, and therefore the company didn’t have a case that the farmers had stolen from its property. According to the Penyang villagers, PT HMBP has cleared forests and cultivated oil palms on land outside its concession, encroaching…This article was originally published on Mongabay

