Key questions about the Perseverance rover

From BBC

On 20 July, Nasa will get its first opportunity to launch the Perseverance rover to Mars. Here, we answer some common questions about the mission.

What will the rover do?

The Perseverance rover will land on Mars to search out signs of past microbial life, if it ever existed. It will be the first Nasa mission to hunt directly for these “biosignatures” since the Viking missions in the 1970s.

The rover will collect samples of rock and soil, encase them in tubes, and leave them on the planet’s surface for return to Earth at a future date. Perseverance will also study Martian geology and test out a way for future astronauts to produce oxygen for breathing and fuel from CO2 in the atmosphere.

In addition, a drone-like helicopter will be deployed to demonstrate the first powered flight on Mars. Perseverance will explore Mars’ Jezero Crater for at least one Martian year (about 687 Earth days).

How does it get to Mars?

The one-tonne, car-sized rover is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on an Atlas 5 rocket between 20 July and 11 August 2020. Perseverance travels to Mars enclosed in a protective aeroshell consisting of two parts: a conical backshell and a curved heat shield.

The aeroshell is connected to a cruise stage that fires thrusters to keep the spacecraft on course, ensuring it arrives at Mars in the right place for landing. Perseverance will make its seven-minute descent to the Martian surface on 18 February 2021.

The relative positions of Earth and Mars mean that launch opportunities come up only every 26 months. If Perseverance didn’t launch to Mars this summer, the mission would have to wait until September 2022 to try again.

Technical specs: Perseverance rover Length: 3m (10ft) Width: 2.7m (9ft) Height: 2.2m