The fire prophet: Dolors Armenteras on saving the Amazon and fighting misogyny in science

Recognized as one of the 50 most influential women scientists in fire studies in the world by the journal Fire, Dolors Armenteras is also a pioneer in Colombia in monitoring biodiversity using satellite data. Being a woman, a scientist, and a foreigner in a country with a strong patriarchal culture like Colombia has not daunted Armenteras. A Catalan born in a small town near Barcelona, she works for the U.N.’s Science Panel for the Amazon, is a member of the panel of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), and serves as vice president of the International Association for Landscape Ecology. Considered one of the highest authorities in research on fires and landscape ecology in the Colombian Amazon, Armenteras has had to fight against the difficulties of being a researcher in a country where science is underfunded. She’s also had to struggle with the prejudices against women in a profession dominated by men who, as she herself says, “have enormous egos, egos that do not allow them to accept that a woman knows more than them or that is better prepared.” Her leadership in monitoring biodiversity using satellite data began in 1997 at the Humboldt Institute, a major center for environmental research in Colombia. She is currently a professor at the National University of Colombia, where she is the founder and leader of the Group for Research in Landscape Ecology and Ecosystem Modeling (Ecolmod). There, she has been in charge of numerous investigations in areas of ecology…This article was originally published on Mongabay

