Using photography and indigenous art to help Amazon communities during COVID

Some indigenous communities in the Amazon rainforest are being devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, recalling memories of the severe toll wrought by diseases introduced during first contact with the outside world last century. Due to lockdowns and the remoteness of some communities, the full effects of COVID across the Amazon won’t be known for some time, but the plight of some indigenous peoples stranded in cities is readily apparent. For example, some 200 Matsés are currently trapped in the Peruvian city of Iquitos far from their forest homes. Xapiri, a Cusco-based art gallery and media production studio, is working to raise awareness of the situation and funds to help indigenous peoples navigate the COVID crisis. In response to the pandemic, Xapiri has jettisoned its plans to visit indigenous partners in the field and instead focused on online fundraising campaigns. In a June 2020 interview with Mongabay, Jack Wheeler, Xapiri’s founder and director, spoke about his group’s work, the transition to a COVID world, and why now is a more important time than ever to support indigenous communities. Jack Wheeler in an indigenous village. Courtesy of Xapiri. Mongabay: What’s your background and what inspired you to start Xapiri? Jack Wheeler: I’m a traveler and entrepreneur at the core. From 2010 – 2015 I travelled far and wide, mainly in the Americas while also setting up a business from my homeland in the UK, in between adventures. The corporate business I started was ‘paying the bills’ but not fulfilling me, as my…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay