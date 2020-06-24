Increase car taxes to help climate, report says

From BBC

Car taxes should be increased to help fund the battle against climate change, government advisers say.

They say ministers should bring forward the date for ending sales of new conventional cars from 2035 to 2032.

The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) says the Chancellor should consider increasing the tax on gas for home heating.

It says the changes should be made as the UK looks to recover from the Covid-19 crisis by creating jobs.

The CCC also recommends the country aim to cut carbon emissions as part of a “green recovery“.

It says the government has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change society for the better.

Ditch cars to meet climate targets, say MPs

But the committee insists that ministers must send the right economic messages to consumers.

The CCC chair, Lord Deben, says it makes sense to raises fuel prices when the cost of oil is low – and use the proceeds to subsidise low-emissions vehicles.

He said: “It seems perfectly clear that we should increase the tax on the very low oil prices we have at the moment. We need to make people who choose the right way to do so cheaper than those who choose the wrong way.”

Caution on gas heating taxes

The committee was more cautious about increasing the price of heating gas, and Lord Deben said the poor must be protected from high prices.

But it said the Treasury’s forthcoming review of climate policies must tackle the issue, as home heating must shift from gas towards low-carbon alternatives.

Another sector in urgent need of investment is the cooling of people’s homes, the report says.

As much of the UK swelters, the CCC warns that elderly and sick people are vulnerable to overheating, with hospitals, care homes, prisons, and flats in the south of England particularly at risk.

It projects that annual heat-related deaths could more than double by