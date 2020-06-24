World’s top tapir expert prepares for unprecedented Amazon mission

Social and travel restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Brazilian conservationist Patrícia Medici from going to London last month to receive one of the most prestigious awards in the world of conservation science. The Whitley Gold Award — the top prize given out every year by the Whitley Fund for Nature — is considered such a major honor that it is known as the “Green Oscars” and is handed out by Princess Anne of England, the fund’s patron. Medici, who received her first Whitley Award in 2008, was named the recipient this year for her work to conserved Brazil’s threatened wildlife in general and the lowland tapir (Tapirus terrestris) in particular. The awards ceremony at the Royal Geographical Society has now been rescheduled to December, if things are normal by then. Until then, however, Medici says she hopes the health crisis doesn’t prevent her from resuming her expeditions with the Lowland Tapir Conservation Initiative (Incab) in the second half of 2020. That’s when she does most of her fieldwork, when the weather is dry in the Pantanal, the sanctuary of the lowland tapir in Brazil, and scientists are better able to document the animal’s behavior and breeding habits. In the Cerrado grassland and the Atlantic Forest, human impact has changed the habitat to such an extent that the tapir is now deemed a vulnerable species on the IUCN Red List. 2020 is also the year Medici plans to move the study’s focus to the last and most…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay