Animal crossing: A wild ass makes history

An Asiatic wild ass made history when it became the first of its species to cross into the eastern steppe in Mongolia in nearly seven decades. The Gobi-Steppe is among the largest grazing ecosystems in the world and home to a unique diversity of migratory animals. However, since 1955, the Trans-Mongolian Railroad has stood as an impenetrable barrier to some of the large animals that once moved freely across the massive region, including the Asiatic wild ass or khulan (Equus hemionus hemionus). A photo released by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Mongolia shows the khulan crossing the railroad through a new “wildlife-friendly fence corridor” on March 16 this year. The corridor was created by modifying and removing fencing in three locations along the railway. WCS implemented the project in partnership with the Ulaanbaatar Railroad Authority and the Mongolian Academy of Sciences. Camera trap image showing the first known khulan to cross the tracks into the eastern steppe in 65 years. Photo by Kirk Olson/WCS. “The documentation of the return of khulan to the eastern steppe is an event that should be heard around the world.” WCS Mongolia conservation director Kirk Olson said in a statement. “A seven-decade old barrier dividing one of the remotest places on the planet is coming down and [is] a starting point for reconnecting the Gobi-Steppe Ecosystem and revitalizing the spectacular wildlife migrations that dwarf the more celebrated Serengeti Ecosystem.” The khulan crossed the line 750 kilometers (466 miles) from the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, and was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

