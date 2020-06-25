Brazil’s indigenous hit especially hard by COVID-19; why so vulnerable?

The Coronavirus continues its deadly spread across Brazil with 1.1 million cases confirmed and 52,725 deaths, as of 24 June. The country has become the second nation, after the U.S., to register more than 50,000 deaths, even as leadership underplays the mounting crisis. As anticipated, indigenous communities are showing particular vulnerability, though the pandemic’s full impact isn’t yet clear in remote Amazonia. The Coordination of Indigenous Organizations in the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB), says it has reliable information that the virus has infected 78 indigenous peoples in the Brazilian Amazon and that among 45 of these indigenous peoples, 3,662 individuals have been infected and 249 have died. COIAB doesn’t have trustworthy data for the remaining 33 peoples, it says. COIAB fears too, that due to underreporting, the overall toll is far higher than these figures suggest. Arnold Schwarzenegger and José Carlos Ferreira, a leader of the Arara people. Image courtesy o Globo. Indigenous leaders fall at high rate to pandemic As Mongabay reported on 9 June, a disproportionate number of indigenous leaders are falling victim to the pandemic (with nine Munduruku elders dead by 7 June). More leaders, among far-flung peoples, have died since. These losses include Paulo Paiakan, aged 66, from the Kayapó people in southern Pará state. Paiakan played an important role nationally in getting indigenous rights enshrined in the 1988 Constitution, drawn up in the progressive euphoria that swept Brazil when the country returned to civil rule after 25 years of military dictatorship. He also helped bring international…This article was originally published on Mongabay

