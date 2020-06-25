Climate change: Ireland on the verge of its 'greenest government ever'

From BBC

Ireland stands on the brink of putting climate change at the heart of its government if Green Party members vote in favour of a new coalition.

The new administration plans to ban fracked gas imports from the US, make steep cuts in emissions and end new drilling for oil and gas.

Agreed in talks with two larger parties, the plan now needs the support of two thirds of Green members.

But there is opposition, with some saying it is not progressive enough.

The results of voting are expected on Friday evening.

Ireland’s reputation as a clean and green country has been tarnished in recent years by the inability of successive governments to tackle carbon emissions.

Compared to the rest of the EU, Ireland is the fourth largest emitter per capita.

An agreed EU target to cut carbon by 20% by this year was missed by a country mile.

The main problems have been in transport and agriculture, with a growing national dairy herd increasing by more than a quarter in the past five years.

Voter concern over climate change saw a significant improvement in Green Party representation in parliamentary elections held in February this year.

With no one winning an overall majority, the Greens’ 12 seats made them a key partner in coalition talks, with the two largest traditional parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Delayed by the Covid-19 crisis, negotiators eventually produced an agreed programme for government.

The issues of climate change and sustainability are at the heart of it.

The proposed cuts in emissions will be enshrined in a Climate Action law, which will define how five-year carbon budgets will be set.

This idea, which would see Ireland’s emissions cut by 51% by 2030, is similar to existing legislation in the UK, and has been welcomed by scientists.

“The achievement of the 7% annual