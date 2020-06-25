UK weather: What is the UV Index and why could it break UK records?

From BBC

The UK could experience a record UV level of nine on Thursday as the temperature continues to rise.

So what is UV and why could records be broken now?

What is the UV Index?

The UV Index (or UVI) is a standard international measure of ultraviolet radiation emitted by the Sun – which penetrates the Earth’s atmosphere and can cause sunburn.

Index values start at zero and then can rise above 10.

The higher the UVI, the greater the potential for damage to the skin and eyes – and also the less time it takes for harm to occur.

Levels of UV radiation vary throughout the day.

Highest readings occur in the four-hour period around solar noon, which – depending on where you are and whether daylight saving time is applied – is between 12:00 and 14:00.

Countries close to the equator can experience very high UV levels in the middle of the day throughout the year.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nairobi in Kenya can see UV levels above 10 all year.

Majorca in Spain, will normally hit nine in June and July.

But the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic never usually gets above five in December and January – when it’s summer in the southern hemisphere.

What is the UV index in the UK?

UV levels increase in the spring across the UK, reaching a peak in late June.

In this current spell of fine weather, we could see some of the highest UV levels ever recorded.

“Normally they’re about six or seven in the summer months,” says BBC Weather’s Matt Taylor. “Today we could hit a nine in some parts of southern England and South Wales.”

Why is the UV index so high now?

There are a number of factors – not just because most of the UK