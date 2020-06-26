Brexit: UK starts work on buying own sat-nav system to rival Galileo

From BBC

The government has begun the process of buying a UK-specific satellite navigation system.

PM Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are understood to be keen on putting a 20% stake in satellite operator OneWeb.

The UK is unable to access the EU’s Galileo satellite navigation system following Brexit.

The OneWeb system would be backup for the US-based Global Positioning System (GPS) if it is attacked or fails.

Otherwise, motorists, businesses and the military could be left without effective satellite navigation.

The prime minister has agreed to put up about £500m of taxpayer money for the purchase, as part of a larger private sector consortium bid, the BBC understands.

Downing Street declined to comment on the reported negotiations to buy a stake in OneWeb.

A Number 10 spokesman said the UK was continuing to develop a sovereign space programme through the national space strategy.

“Work on that is continuing on multiple fronts. This includes developing plans for our own national capabilities in satellite navigation, positioning and timing,” the spokesman said.

“We continue to work and have regular conversations with the space industry about this.”

UK-based OneWeb filed for bankruptcy in March in the US, where half its operations and all of its manufacturing are located, after failing to secure new funding.

Before its collapse, OneWeb had launched just over 70 spacecraft in what was planned to be a constellation of 650. The start-up has plans, though, for thousands more.

As part of any deal, the government would expect the building of future satellites to be brought to the UK.

The American bankruptcy court is now running a bidding process for OneWeb’s assets, such as the radio frequencies it owns.

The Japanese tech investor Softbank, aerospace giant Airbus, and Mexican telecoms provider Grupo Salinas are the largest creditors.

