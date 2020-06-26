Court forces Ecuador government to protect Indigenous Waorani during COVID-19

QUITO — As COVID-19 sweeps across communities in the Amazon rainforest, the Indigenous Waorani in Ecuador are celebrating a bittersweet victory after a provincial court ruled in their favor in a recent lawsuit against the government. The decision on June 18 forces several government ministries to take urgent action to contain COVID-19 in Waorani territory, and protect the uncontacted Indigenous nations of Tagaeri and Taromenane, whose territory borders Waorani land. The court decision comes as COVID-19 cases have been increasing across Ecuador’s Amazon this month. Recent numbers collected by Ecuador’s Amazon Indigenous federation CONFENAIE show 649 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths confirmed in the Amazon, affecting seven of the 11 nationalities that live in the rainforest, as of June 23. The vast majority of cases are within the Kichwa and Waorani territories. Indigenous communities in the middle of the rainforest are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, as many have no access to hospitals or sufficient medication, putting their elderly populations in particular at risk. Waorani leaders (l-r) Gilberto Nenquimo and Nemonte Nenquimo enter their ancestral territory to inform communities about the risks associated with COVID-19 and the measures and protocols they have organized as a nationality, Tarangaro community, Pastaza, Ecuadorian Amazon, April 24, 2020. Photo courtesy Mitch Anderson/Amazon Frontlines. Nemonte Nenquimo, an Indigenous Waorani leader and one of the main plaintiffs behind the lawsuit, said the government has consistently ignored pleas over the past few months to help with testing and monitoring the virus in their territories. When medics did…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay