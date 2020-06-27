Greens joins three-party Ireland coalition

From BBC

Micheál Martin has been elected as the new taoiseach (Irish prime minister) at a special meeting of the Irish parliament in Dublin.

The 59-year-old Cork native has been the leader of the Fianna Fáil party since 2011.

He will lead a three-party coalition consisting of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

It is the first time in history that former Civil War rivals Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have governed together.

Mr Martin is expected to lead the country until December 2021 before handing back over to Leo Varadkar, the Fine Gael leader.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Martin said that to be elected to serve as taoiseach was “one of the greatest honours which anyone can receive”.

He was elected by the Dáil (Irish parliament) in a special sitting on Saturday, which took place at the Convention Centre in Dublin, rather than its traditional home at Leinster House, due to Covid-19 social distancing rules.

A majority of 93 members of the Dáil voted in favour of him taking the role, while 63 members voted against him.

Mr Martin was later presented with his seal of office by Irish President Michael D Higgins at the president’s official residence, Áras an Uachtaráin, on Saturday afternoon.

Later, he is due to unveil his cabinet before the Dáil votes on their nominations.

Mr Varadkar has been caretaker taoiseach since the general election in February.

No party came close to winning a majority in the poll which would enable them to govern alone, but coalition talks were then halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fianna Fáil won the most seats, but the two larger parties needed the support of the Greens to have a working majority in the Irish parliament (the Dáil).

The party leaders and their negotiating teams reached agreement on a