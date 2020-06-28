Extra £14bn needed a year for climate, report says

From BBC

An extra £14bn is needed each year to help the UK meet its climate commitments, a new think tank report suggests.

Green Alliance says the cash is needed for clean transport, nature restoration, and low-carbon buildings.

Over the past three years, it says that £9bn has been spent on projects that actually increase CO2, like roads.

It comes as large UK firms make a promise to “kick-start a new approach” and “put the environment first”.

The Green Alliance think tank insists though that the funding issue must be solved in the prime minister’s economic recovery speech expected on Tuesday.

Its calculations are based on the government’s own assessment of major projects in the pipeline released on 16 June.

The government said it is determined to meet carbon targets, but the report draws attention to ministers’ plans to spend £28bn on roads.

The authors cast doubt on whether the government should spend any more money at all on projects that increase CO2 emissions.

Chris Venables, head of politics at Green Alliance, said of Tuesday’s expected speech: “This is a once in a generation opportunity for the prime minister to create the foundations of a healthier, more resilient economy.

“For ‘Project Speed’ (the prime minister’s infrastructure review) to be successful, it must be the most ambitious climate infrastructure project ever, creating jobs in every corner of the UK.

“It can’t mean a bonfire of regulations locking in polluting activities for decades to come.”

The report supports analysis by the the Trades Union Congress defining the best value for money from job-creating schemes. Road-building was judged poorly.

The calculations judge projects based on jobs created per pound of public investment.

Best value projects

Best value are said to be: retrofitting buildings and creating cycle lanes, which are given