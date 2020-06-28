This Philippine butterfly had a mistaken identity for years, until its ‘rediscovery’

Filipino lepidopterist Jade Aster T. Badon is accustomed to traveling to some of the remotest parts of the Philippines in search of new butterfly species. In August 2019, he made a discovery in a more unexpected place: a field guide he had published himself five years earlier. In 2014, Badon even included an illustration of this Appias phoebe subspecies in a butterfly field guide and labeled it A. p. Montana, a known subspecies. This mistake, however, was what would reveal the butterfly’s real identity years later. It wasn’t until August last year that Badon had an epiphany. While browsing the same book and after a closer look at the butterfly’s wings, he noticed that unlike the true A. p. montana, this butterfly’s forewing underside cell end spot was funnel-shaped. “The one found in Mount Canlaon, A. p. montana, has circular forewings,” says Badon, the president of the nonprofit research group Philippine Lepidoptera Butterflies, Inc. “I did not know that it was a new subspecies back then.” Specimens of the new butterfly subspecies, A. p. nuydai. Images courtesy of J. Badon He did some digging: he checked online and library resources and found no match for the then-unknown butterfly specimen. “What was more interesting is that in Negros Island, no [butterfly] specimens have been collected from Mount Talinis when I studied the specimens,” he says in an email. Badon and research partner Jacqueline Y. Miller of the University of Florida then published this “new discovery” in the peer-reviewed entomology journal Nachrichten…This article was originally published on Mongabay

