BP sells petrochemicals business to Ineos in $5bn deal

From BBC

BP has sold off its petrochemicals business in a move designed to help it become a lower carbon firm.

The $5bn (£4.1bn) deal with Ineos will see BP all but pull out of a sector expected to contribute to demand for oil over the coming decades.

BP boss Bernard Looney said the sale of the business, which employs 1,700 people, “will come as a surprise”.

Campaign group Greenpeace UK said the sale money “must be invested in a transition to renewable energy.”

BP is in the process of mapping out a major shift in direction it announced in February, when it said it planned to sharply cut carbon emissions by 2050.

Further details of how it plans to get there are expected in mid-September.

BP has also been looking at its assets to decide which ones to sell in the light of this strategy and a decline in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Strategically, the [petrochemicals] overlap with the rest of BP is limited and it would take considerable capital for us to grow these businesses,” Mr Looney said in a statement.

“As we work to build a more focused, more integrated BP, we have other opportunities that are more aligned with our future direction,” he added.

The business includes stakes in manufacturing plants in the UK, the US, Trinidad and Tobago, Belgium, China, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The petrochemical plants attached to BP’s oil refineries in Gelsenkirchen and Mulheim in Germany will not be sold.

The International Energy Agency said in 2018 that it expected plastics and other petrochemical products to help boost global oil demand up to 2050, off-setting slower consumption of motor fuel.

However, in June BP forecast lower oil prices for decades to come as governments speed up plans to cut carbon emissions in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month, it announced plans to cut