Ikea using illegally sourced wood from Ukraine, campaigners say

The global furniture giant Ikea used illegal timber from Ukraine in its supply chain and one of the world’s preeminent forestry certification organizations failed to stop it from happening, a new report says. The report, published last week by the U.K.-based environmental watchdog Earthsight, accuses Ikea of sourcing manufactured products — including its flagship Terje folding chair — from suppliers that have used logs that were felled illegally in Ukraine. “In this case, VGSM, the company that was supplying these chairs and chair parts to Ikea is cutting some of the trees itself, but it’s doing so under illegally issued licenses issued by the State Forestry Enterprise that controls the forest,” said Sam Lawson, director of Earthsight. Like in other former Soviet bloc countries, forest regions marked for logging in Ukraine are managed by state-run enterprises. Most of these “state forestry enterprises” are controlled by Ukraine’s State Agency of Forestry Resources, including one in Velkyy Bychkiv, a remote region in western Ukraine near the Romanian border. It’s in this region where campaigners say that state authorities allowed a company called VGSM, one of Ikea’s suppliers, to cut down beech trees during a “silence period” between April and mid-June, when Ukrainian law mandates a halt on certain forms of logging during the critical breeding period for lynx and other species. According to the report, those logs were also felled under a “sanitary felling” permit, a widely abused loophole in Ukranian forestry that allows large numbers of trees to be cut down…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay