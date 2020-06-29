‘Saving sun bears’: Q&A with book author Sarah Pye

In his 2006 book, The Reluctant Mr. Darwin, science writer David Quammen says, “Some people admire soldiers, or surgeons, or firemen, or astrophysicists, or medical missionaries, or cowboys. I admire field biologists.” Quammen wrote that “field biologists are, on the whole, a guild of extraordinary people — smart, passionate, patient, congenial, and physically as well as intellectually tough.” That’s an apt description of wildlife biologist Wong Siew Te, whose story author Sarah Pye captures in her new book, Saving Sun Bears. Wong is the CEO of the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre, a rescue and education facility that he founded in 2008 in the Malaysian state of Sabah. The center cares for orphaned and confiscated Malayan sun bears (Helarctos malayanus). Currently, more than 40 of them reside in the rainforest habitat of the center, and in 2019, more than 84,000 visitors came to see them. Pye’s book traces Wong’s path from his birthplace in the state of Penang in peninsular Malaysia through Taiwan, where he studied animal husbandry and met his wife, to Montana, where he tracked grizzlies and black bears and where his children were born. It was a nudge from Wong’s professor and future research adviser, Chris Servheen at the University of Montana, that intertwined his future with the sun bear’s. But as much as Saving Sun Bears is a biography of Wong and his relationship with this still-little-known rainforest-dwelling bear, it’s also a clarion call — first, to save the sun bear, a cause Pye herself has…This article was originally published on Mongabay

