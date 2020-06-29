Tigers caught on camera lounging in a Jacuzzi-sized watering hole

Conservationists set up two camera traps near a watering hole in a Thai forest — and then they waited. The first animal to step in front of the lens was a male tiger (Panthera tigris), who took a dip in the nature pool before sauntering off. Not long after that, a type of wild cattle called a banteng (Bos javanicus) briefly stepped into view before getting spooked and sprinting away. Then, two Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) arrived, helping themselves to the green plants growing near the water. Over the course of a month, more animals visited the watering hole, including a sambar deer (Rusa unicolor), muntjac deer (Muntiacus spp.), wild boar (Sus scrofa), long-tailed macaque (Macaca fascicularis), crab-eating mongoose (Herpestes urva), crested serpent eagle (Spilornis cheela), blue magpie (Urocissa erythroryncha), and even a jungle fowl (Gallus gallus). In one scene, a mother tiger and her three grownup cubs lap water and lounge in the pool as if it were a Jacuzzi. This tiger family stayed near the watering hole for five whole days, Anak Pattanavibool, Thailand country director at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), told Mongabay. “It was a dry period and hot during the daytime,” Pattanavibool said in an email. “Any water holes, not just this one, are valuable for wildlife during such periods.” The video was captured at the Western Forest Complex (WEFCOM), the country’s largest block of intact forest, spanning 18,000 square kilometers (6,950 square miles) and consisting of 17 contiguous protected areas, 11 national parks and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay