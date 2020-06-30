An intrusive killer scorpion points the way to six new species in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO — Getting out of their vehicle in the middle of the night, armed with small digging tools, UV lights and headlamps, the members of the research team looked like a group of treasure hunters. But they were out looking for scorpions, checking on the insects as they came out of their hiding spots at night. It was during one such an expedition in southern Sri Lanka that the team found the treasure they were looking for: a new species of scorpion that they have described in a recent study. “The instant we saw this particular scorpion in our study area, we recognized it is different from other scorpions found in Sri Lanka,” co-author Sanjeewa Jayarathne, a researcher at the University of Peradeniya, told Mongabay. The female Yala giant scorpion (Heterometrus yaleensis), one of the large forest-dwelling scorpions, is found only in Sri Lanka. Image courtesy of Sanjeewa Jayarathne. They named it Heterometrus yaleensis, or the Yala giant scorpion, after the location from where it was discovered, close to Sri Lanka’s most popular wilderness area: Yala National Park. Scorpions from the genus Heterometrus, or giant forest scorpions, are some of the largest in the world. Typically, a male H. yaleensis can grow to a length of about 75 millimeters (3 inches), and a female close to 103 mm (4 inches). The new species can be distinguished from the features on its pedipalps, the two appendages or arms at the front, the researchers say. The researchers combed the nearby area and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

