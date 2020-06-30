Divesting from deforestation? There’s now an investors’ guide for that

Climate change threatens ecological and economic systems. That is why investors are increasingly looking to invest in companies with a plan to address one of the largest drivers of climate change: deforestation. A newly released Investor Guide to Deforestation and Climate Change provides tools to mainstream institutional investors, such as mutual fund and hedge fund managers, who want to work with and influence the companies in their portfolios to address deforestation. Deforestation in Borneo. Photo by Rhett A. Butler. The guide was developed by the sustainability nonprofit Ceres along with an advisory committee of nonprofits, major investors and leading scientific experts in deforestation. “Investors can’t be experts on all topics, so this guide gives investors the information they need to bring deforestation into their engagements,” Meryl Richards, co-author of the guide and director of research on the food and forests team at Ceres, told Mongabay in an email. The guide covers the material risks of deforestation, countries and commodities of risk, assessing portfolio-wide risks, evaluating corporate action, and next steps for engagement. Investors are provided with key expectations to look for in companies’ deforestation and climate commitments, example questions for companies, and concrete gives action items to address deforestation risks. How deforestation-related Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions show up in corporate GHG inventories and disclosures. For most companies, GHG emissions from agricultural production, deforestation and conversion would fall under purchased goods and services, with the exception of companies who own their own agricultural production operations. Image and caption courtesy of Ceres.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

