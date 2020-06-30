Mystery over monster star's vanishing act

From BBC

Astronomers have been baffled by the disappearance of a massive star they had been observing.

They now wonder whether the distant object collapsed to form a black hole without exploding in a supernova.

If correct, it would be the first example of such a huge stellar object coming to the end of its life in this manner.

But there is another possibility, the study in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society reports.

The object’s brightness might have dipped because it is partially obscured by dust.

It is located some 75 million light-years away in the Kinman Dwarf galaxy, in the constellation of Aquarius.

The giant star belongs – or belonged – to a type known as a luminous blue variable; it is some 2.5 million times brighter than the Sun.

Stars of this kind are unstable, showing occasional dramatic shifts in their spectra – the amount of light emitted at different wavelengths – and brightness.

Between 2001 and 2011, various teams of astronomers studied the massive star, concluding that it was in a late stage of evolution. The Kinman Dwarf galaxy is too far away for astronomers to see its individual stars, but they can detect the signatures of some of them.

In 2019, a team led by PhD student Andrew Allan of Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, targeted the galaxy, with the aim of finding out more about how very massive stars end their lives.

But when they pointed the European Southern Observatory’s (Eso) Very Large Telescope (VLT) at it, they could no longer find the tell-tale signatures of the star.

Mr Allan commented: “We were surprised to find out that the star had disappeared!”

He added: “It would be highly unusual for such a massive star to disappear without producing a bright supernova explosion.”

The older observations seem to indicate that the star was experiencing giant eruptions, in which