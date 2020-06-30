Using technology, indigenous monitors in the Amazon combat environmental crime

In 2006, when the first large environmental monitoring project began in the Peruvian Amazon, its objective was not to uncover new environmental crimes in the forest. Instead, the project was aimed at documenting crimes that had affected the communities living there for decades. Martí Orta-Martínez, a biologist and researcher at the International Institute of Social Studies at Erasmus University Rotterdam, was involved in the initial stages of this project. The monitoring involved the use of very basic GPS equipment along the Corrientes River. The areas surrounding the Corrientes, Tigre and Pastaza rivers are important to the indigenous Achuar, Quechua and Kichwa communities. In 1971, an area of land here was leased to oil companies, and in 2000, members of these indigenous communities began to report contamination of their main sources of water. However, according to Orta-Martínez, these complaints were easily countered by data offered by the oil company Pluspetrol. “The indigenous people’s discourse had no credibility in the meetings with the state,” he says. But in 2006, the small project on the Corrientes River used technological tools that would allow Western society to recognize their complaints. Since then, indigenous environmental monitors have obtained videos, photos and coordinates of places contaminated by oil along the three rivers. The Peruvian government has also allocated $15 million to remediate the contamination, which, as of November 2019, occurs in more than 1,000 areas. This special report originally published by Mongabay Latam covers the struggles of the Achuar, Kichwa and Quechua communities here as they…This article was originally published on Mongabay

