Copernicus Sentinels: UK industry loses out in European satellite bids

From BBC

UK industry is the big loser as Europe seeks to expand its Copernicus Earth observation programme.

Contracts have been approved to lead the development of six new satellite systems, including one to track carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere.

British companies had hoped to play a significant role in the enlargement but that idea has been knocked back.

A European Space Agency industrial policy committee has given all the prime contracts to continental firms.

Worse still for British interests, the value of the sub-contracting involvement is just two-thirds of what might have been expected.

To show its disappoint with the way the contracting process has turned out, the UK Space Agency (UKSA) abstained in Wednesday’s committee vote.

“While UK organisations will play important roles in five out of the six Copernicus High Priority Candidate missions, we are disappointed overall with the contract proposals and abstained on the vote to approve them,” a UKSA spokesperson said.

“We are committed to working closely with Esa to ensure our investments deliver industrial returns that align with our national ambitions for space.”

Copernicus is the European Union’s “other big space project” after the Galileo sat-nav system. It flies a constellation of “Sentinel” sensors in orbit to monitor the Earth – everything from mapping the damage wrought by earthquakes to tracing air pollution.

It’s the most ambitious programme of its type in the world: multiple types of instruments guaranteed to be operational for decades.

As with Galileo spacecraft, the procurement of Copernicus Sentinels is handled on behalf of the EU by the European Space Agency.

The Esa industrial contracts endorsed on Wednesday will kick off the key design phases for the next six Sentinel systems:

CO2M: A constellation of three spacecraft to map the emissions of carbon dioxide. The industrial consortium will be led by OHB-System of Germany. CHIME: