COVID-19 halts matchmaking attempt for female Sumatran rhino in Borneo

SAMARINDA, Indonesia — The search for a potential mate for a captive female Sumatran rhinoceros in Indonesian Borneo has been put on hold for the year, one of many activities frozen by the COVID-19 pandemic. Conservation experts and authorities around the world agree that breeding Sumatran rhinos (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) in captivity is the best bet to save the critically endangered species, which numbers fewer than 80 individuals in the wild. The government of Indonesia, the last country where the species is found, has called for the capture and translocation of wild rhinos from critical subpopulations in Sumatra and Borneo to local sanctuaries for the breeding initiative. But the coronavirus pandemic has prompted officials in the Bornean province of East Kalimantan, where a population of wild rhinos is believed to survive, to halt their capture efforts this year. “Right now amid the pandemic, the focus on protection is increased,” said Jono Diputro, an official at the provincial government’s conservation agency. “After the coronavirus has passed, we will resume it.” Pahu was captured from a forest in East Kalimantan by conservationists in an effort to protect the near-extinct species through breeding in captivity. Image courtesy of Sugeng Hendratmo/Sumatran Rhino Rescue. In 2018, conservationists captured a wild female rhino in East Kalimantan and moved her to the newly built Kelian Lestari sanctuary. The rhino, named Pahu, is the first of her species from Borneo to be placed in the breeding program. Another sanctuary, at Way Kambas National Park in Sumatra, hosts seven rhinos…This article was originally published on Mongabay

