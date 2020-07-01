From New Guinea to Florida, one of these crocs is not like the others

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in Florida prides itself on having every species of alligator and crocodile in the world. By 2019, scientists had recognized 26 crocodilian species worldwide, with the alligator farm housing live specimens of all 26. Yet, little did they know that a 27th species lurked in plain sight. A close-up photo of Hall’s New Guinea crocodile, the 27th crocodilian species known to science, found at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm. Image courtesy of John Brueggen. In September last year, scientists announced the discovery of that 27th crocodilian, a species native to New Guinea, the world’s second-largest island, and named it Hall’s New Guinea crocodile (Crocodylus halli). For nearly a century, the species was thought to be a population of the New Guinea crocodile (Crocodylus novaeguineae). Published in Copeia, the discovery was nearly 40 years in the making. Philip Hall, a late scientist at the University of Florida, first speculated in the 1980s that the New Guinea crocodile might actually be two species. In particular, Hall noted that the New Guinea crocodiles on the northern half of the island mated and nested differently from the crocodiles on the southern half. New Guinea is an island sprawling with unique landscapes and unmatched biodiversity, such as birds-of-paradise and tree kangaroos. The country of Indonesia claims the western half of the island, while Papua New Guinea claims the east. The New Guinea highlands divide the island laterally, creating distinct ecosystems in the northern and southern halves of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

