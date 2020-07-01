Gold priced at $1,700 per ounce brings new gold rush to Brazilian Amazon

PORTO VELHO, Rondônia state, Brazil — We could just barely see the outline of the ghost boats from the bridge over the Madeira River. Their large, black shadows moved against the dark waters, their engines muffled. Now and again, small points of light flickered and reflected, like lanterns on fishing boats. But these adventurers were angling for a different sort of bounty. What we were witnessing were clandestine illegal gold mining dredgers, big motorized barges, now all hurriedly retreating from the center of the river toward shoreside urban anchorages. The reason for the sudden move? We were told later that messages had been received via Whatsapp groups aboard the barges, warning the miners that it would not be a good night to work. Word had circulated fast via social media that a police operation was expected, so the alerted miners were moving their machines shoreside and to safety. Gold mining dredges docked along the Madeira River across from Porto Velho, the capital of Rondônia state, Brazil. Image by Fabio Nascimento. A not so illegal industry It was early October 2019, and the morning after the night on which we observed the miners’ nocturnal prospecting. We’d decided to try and meet some of them, and ask to be taken aboard a barge to observe an evening or two of gold mining. While we hoped to ask a lot of questions, shoot pictures and video, and get a rare inside look at the industry, we would not be asking for any names…This article was originally published on Mongabay

