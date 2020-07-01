Indonesia lavishes $195m subsidy on palm biodiesel producers over smallholders

JAKARTA — Martamis says he’s worried about how he’ll pay for his daughter’s education once schools reopen. He’s an oil palm farmer from the village of Lubuk Mandarsah in Indonesia’s Jambi province, and before the COVID-19 pandemic he could expect to sell his palm fruit for 1,200 rupiah per kilogram, or about 9 U.S. cents. Now, he says, he can only get 700 rupiah (5 cents) a kilo. “Usually it’s above 1,000 rupiah, even 1,200 rupiah, but now the price has dropped to 700 rupiah ever since Jambi was declared as a ‘red zone’ [for COVID-19],” he tells Mongabay. “So our incomes have been drastically reduced.” At this rate, he’ll make a total income of just 1.85 million rupiah ($130) for the whole year. That’s just 5% of the annual minimum wage in Jambi. “I’m still able to put food on the table for now, but when my daughter starts junior high school next year, I don’t think it’s going to be enough,” Martamis says. “We farmers don’t have savings. Our only way out is to work at our neighbors’ plantations as laborers. That’s what’s happening in our village.” The social and travel restrictions imposed in response to the pandemic have hit Indonesia’s economy hard, and small oil palm farmers like Martamis have not been spared. Indonesia is the world’s top producer and exporter of palm oil, a commodity found in products ranging from toothpaste to snack foods to biodiesel. But while farmers like Martamis go into debt, skimp on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

