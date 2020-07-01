Indonesia reopens national parks to tourists as COVID-19 cases rise

JAKARTA — Indonesia is reopening dozens of conservation areas to local and foreign tourists after months of closure, even as the number of COVID-19 infections in the country continues to climb. “Based on our assessment with local authorities, we’ve listed 29 national parks and nature parks that may gradually reopen from today until about mid-July,” Siti Nurbaya Bakar, the minister of environment and forestry, said at a press conference June 22. The ministry earlier this year closed all conservation and protected areas to tourists in a bid to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading to wildlife. But the closure has had a devastating financial impact on local communities that depend on tourism business linked to the parks. “The gradual reopening of the tourism sector hopefully can restart the people’s economy,” Wishnutama Kusubandio, the minister of tourism, said at the press conference. He added the reopening was part of the country’s “new normal” initiative to jump-start the slumping economy. According to the government, the parks will have to instate COVID-19 protocols for all visitors and staff, including requiring the use of face masks and temperature checks, and limiting the number of visitors to a maximum 50% of total capacity. Several of the park managers have welcomed the decision to reopen for tourism. Some plan to require online reservations and a medical letter certifying visitors have tested negative for COVID-19. Some that are popular sites for multi-day hiking and camping trips will only allow single-day visits as part of the new protocol.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

