Podcast: International task force unites North America to protect salamander diversity

North America and the U.S. in particular is the world’s hotspot of salamander diversity, hosting about a third of all species, so researchers are concerned about the potential landfall of the salamander killing fungus called Bsal. Host Mike DiGirolamo interviews Dr. Jake Kerby who is the associate chair of biology at the University of South Dakota and former chair of a task force racing to stay ahead of the disease. In this conversation Kerby details the working relationships the group has with federal entities of Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, and how they are all working together to manage and mitigate the damage of the potential pandemic. Most importantly, Dr. Kerby also describes what citizens can do to help. Listen here: Subscribe to Mongabay’s podcasts for free on Android, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, RSS, Castbox, Pocket Casts, via Pandora and Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts: just search for the Mongabay Newscast. Or listen to all of our podcast episodes via the Mongabay website here on the podcast homepage. More reading from Mongabay on this topic: On the hunt for a silent salamander-killer Scientists are racing to stop a pandemic before it starts – but will they find it in time? Super-spreaders: How the curious life of a newt could ignite a pandemic Their susceptibility to Bsal coupled with their mobility mean eastern newts could act as “super-spreaders” of Bsal if the fungus gets to North America. U.S.G.S.’s National Wildlife Health Center’s Bsal Surveillance site View Mongabay’s whole series on Bsal here United States Bsal Task Force website An alpine newt…This article was originally published on Mongabay

