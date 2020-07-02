Coronavirus: Testing sewage an 'easy win'

From BBC

A sewage-based coronavirus test could be an “easy win” that would pick up infection spikes up to 10 days earlier than with existing medical-based tests.

Scientists led by UK’s Centre for Ecology and Hydrology are working on a standardised test to “count” the amount of coronavirus in a wastewater sample.

“The earlier you find [a signal], the earlier an intervention can happen,” says lead researcher Dr Andrew Singer.

“That means lives will be made much more liveable in the current crisis.”

Mapping infection through the sewers

A network of scientists from universities including Newcastle, Bangor and Edinburgh have already teamed up with local water companies to collect samples of untreated sewage from treatment plants; the first stage in mapping the outbreak through the sewers.

Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, research revealed that people infected with the virus “shed” viral material in their faeces. That insight prompted an interest in “sewage epidemiology”.

“By sampling wastewater at different parts of the sewerage network, we can gradually narrow an outbreak down to smaller geographical areas, enabling public-health officials to quickly target interventions in those areas at greatest risk of spreading the infection,” said Dr Singer.

“Our network already has six labs that are capable of doing that work, so a national surveillance system could happen tomorrow.”

So while the researchers say they already have a reliable test that can show the presence or absence of the coronavirus, they are now working on a way to measure levels of infection regularly and reliably across the water-treatment network.

“It’s easy to say whether something’s there or not with genetic fingerprinting,” explained Newcastle University’s Prof David Graham, who is involved in the development of that test. “But for the sake of epidemiology – which has life-and-death impacts – we wanted to be more exact.”

Prof Graham and his colleagues have