EU and partner countries must protect gains in legal timber trade during COVID-19 (commentary)

For the past 15 years, the European Union and tropical timber-producing countries have developed innovative collaboration mechanisms to fight illegal logging and timber trade, and to make sure wood imports into the EU are verified as coming from legal sources. The nature of the problem is complex to say the least, and solutions have to be negotiated, tested, verified, improved, and negotiated again as time goes by and political priorities change. Among those who have followed the development of such collaborations since inception, most would agree that the line of progress has been bumpy at times, but nonetheless continuous. Now, as the global economy grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, governments are being tempted to relent their efforts. This would be a mistake. Far from stimulating business, relaxing efforts aimed at guaranteeing timber legality would undermine the hard-earned trust of European investors and consumers who demand a more responsible use of resources – a trend that will surely be reinforced with the implementation of the European Green Deal and the recently published EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030. Recently, for instance, Indonesia first issued and later reconsidered a decision to eliminate certification requirements for wood exporters in an effort to reduce the economic impact of COVID-19. The country is the first EU partner to have fully met the standards for legal timber trade and, after years of collaborative work, that decision was – and still is – a scare. Indonesia illustrates the importance and the fragility of global trust in the legality…This article was originally published on Mongabay

