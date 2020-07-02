In Madagascar’s capital, pollution threatens an oasis for birds

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — Four kilometers (2.5 miles) from downtown Antananarivo, Tsarasaotra Park has long been an oasis of calm in Madagascar’s capital city. It is the first private site to be designated as a wetland of international importance by the Ramsar Convention. However, the expansion of the capital, with its 1.6 million residents, poses a serious threat to the park and its birds. At the end of the 19th century, a nature-loving Malagasy industrialist named Emile Ranarivelo bought the walled property from a grandson of one of Queen Ranavalona III’s prime ministers. The Ranarivelo family still owns and manages the park, which is a popular birdwatching site for birders and ornithologists from around the world. This 27-hectare (66-acre) green oasis nestled in the city is one of the few remaining refuges for the waterbirds of Madagascar’s highlands. The site includes two lakes, small islands and a small eucalyptus forest, and hosts 49 species of birds. Some have taken up residence there while some migrating birds just pass through or stop in to breed. From left: Cattle egret (Bubulcus ibis), Malagasy pond heron (Ardeola idae), Humblot’s heron (Ardea humbloti), also known as the Madagascar heron. Image by Herinjaka Rakotomamonjy. Species such as the Madagascan wagtail (Motacilla flaviventris), which is endemic to Madagascar, and the Malagasy pond heron (Ardeola idae), which is endangered, have found refuge there. Believing that the Malagasy pond heron hadn’t returned to the region to breed for several years, scientists were very surprised to have found these birds…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay