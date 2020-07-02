Treetop cameras capture first known video of a wild roloway monkey

When conservationists set up treetop cameras in Côte d’Ivoire’s Tanoé-Ehy forest, they hoped to get video of the elusive Miss Waldron’s red colobus monkey (Piliocolobus waldroni), a critically endangered species that hasn’t been spotted in 42 years. But instead, another rare, arboreal primate presented itself: the roloway monkey (Cercopithecus roloway). This is actually the first time a wild roloway monkey has ever been captured on video, according to Global Wildlife Conservation, the group that supported the camera trap project, along with the Swiss Center for Scientific Research in Côte d’Ivoire, Florida Atlantic University, and a number of other institutions and organizations. “You cannot follow the monkeys in such forests and must be very lucky if you want to snap them when you meet them before they flee,” Inza Koné, general director of the Swiss Center for Scientific Research in Côte d’Ivoire and leader of a Tanoé-Ehy community-based conservation project, told Mongabay in an email. “That’s why camera trapping appeared as the best way to get some footage from the wild. Until recently, most photos of the monkey were from captivity.” In a few short video clips, two different roloway monkeys are seen climbing along the branches of an ewuliké tree, searching for insects to eat. “We frequently encountered or heard the calls of this monkey in the forest,” André Koffi, a researcher at the Swiss Center for Scientific Research in Côte d’Ivoire who was directly involved with the camera trap project, told Mongabay in an email. “Our big surprise is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

