Boris Johnson's newt-counting claim questioned

The prime minister has been accused of inventing an allegation that wildlife rules are holding back house-building.

In his recent speech on job creation, Boris Johnson said: “Newt-counting delays are a massive drag on the prosperity of this country.”

But environmental groups say the allegation is a political trick with no basis in fact.

And BBC News has been unable to find evidence that wildlife surveys are unduly delaying development.

Downing Street passed our inquiry to the environment department Defra, which has not offered evidence. Nor has Natural England, which is responsible for wildlife protection.

The Local Government Association said it was not aware of any evidence that newt surveys were unnecessarily holding back projects.

And the Home Builders Federation said it has many concerns over planning, but newt surveys were at the bottom of the list.

“The PM’s speech was pure fiction,” Craig Bennett, head of the Wildlife Trusts, which runs conservation projects and education projects, told the BBC.

“It may sound funny referring to newts, but actually it was rather sinister. In the environment movement we know referring to newts is a dog whistle to people on the right of his party who want environmental protections watered down.”

There have been complaints about newt-related delays in the past, but the authorities have moved to speed permits for new developments.

Historically, would-be developers would have to wait for a survey to check whether their plans might disturb great crested newts, which are uncommon in Europe.

Now technology is taking over. Natural England, is using a method in which samples of pond water are taken and analysed to detect fragments of newt DNA.

The process is so fast that the organisation is often able to carry out research in advance so developers can get