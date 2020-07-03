COVID-19 lockdown precipitates deforestation across Asia and South America

On May 15, authorities in the northeastern province of Si Sa Ket in Thailand arrested two Cambodians and six Thai workers for illegally removing a large Siamese rosewood tree from an area designated as a wildlife sanctuary. The eight men had taken the tree clean out of the ground and tried to persuade the Huai Sala Wildlife Sanctuary officers that they were replanting it elsewhere, according to a report filed by the Asian News Network. But one of the Cambodian men eventually confessed to hiring the men for about $6,200, with the tree valued at more than $70,000. Siamese rosewood has been described by the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime as the “world’s most trafficked wild product,” accounting for a third of all seizures by value between 2005 and 2014. Demand for it comes mainly from China, where it is made into luxury hongmu furniture. The incident reveals that, despite the government-imposed lockdowns and worldwide economic stasis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still both the wherewithal to illegally harvest products from tropical forests and sufficient demand for those products. According to reporting carried out for Mongabay, similar situations are playing out throughout the tropics, with reports of increased activity in numerous countries in Asia and South America especially. To date, there appears to be firm evidence of increased forest clearances in Brazil, Colombia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Nepal and Madagascar, with more anecdotal reports emerging from Myanmar and Peru. Brazil Higher rates of deforestation in Brazil…This article was originally published on Mongabay

