Discovery of fish never recorded in the Amazon shows richness of Brazil’s Calha Norte

"It was a fantastic experience. We were able to access very remote parts of Amazonia," said biologist Luciano Montag. The experience in question came 11 years ago, when he and other researchers conducted a field survey of fish biodiversity to create management plans for state conservation areas within the Protected Areas in Northern Pará, a region known as Calha Norte. This mosaic of reserves lies to the north of the Amazon River, along the border with Guyana and Suriname. Because of the lack of roads and navigable rivers, many places can only be accessed by helicopter. "A month before we arrived, military personnel made clearings in the forest so we could land," said Montag, who is today a professor at Pará Federal University. The 2008 and 2009 expeditions resulted in more than just good memories. Based on the fish captured and later cataloged at the Emílio Goeldi Museum of Pará, where Montag was a grant recipient at the time, the researchers ended up identifying six species never before found in the Amazon Basin. Described in a recent study in the journal Acta Amazonica, these were species that were previously known only from the Guianas, Suriname and Venezuela. In fact, Calha Norte has more environmental similarities with these neighboring countries than with the rest of the Amazon to its south. It is a mountainous region with higher altitudes, meaning the fish living there are different from those at lower levels. "Calha Norte shares its geological history with the rivers to the…

